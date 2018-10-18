‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Launch Trailer Revealed

We’re in the home stretch, Red Dead Redemption fans and to get hyped about the coming sequel we’ve got our first look at the brand new launch trailer ahead of the game’s October 26 release!

The team over at Rockstar Games just revealed the latest trailer, giving anxiously awaiting players true taste of what it means to be “outlaws for life.” You can check out Arthur and the gang for yourself in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, we’ve only got a few more days to go before we step into the boots of Arthur Morgan and his adventures with the Van der Linde gang across the Wild West.

Leading up to the title we’ve been learning a lot more about the upcoming experience from disc count, to how your horse’s balls change, so if you want to learn even more about the newest title from Rockstar, we won’t blame you. Check out our full Game Hub here for more on the open-world adventure coming October 26th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For more information on the title itself, here’s an official story synopsis, courtesy of Rockstar:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

Are you excited for the open-world adventure in the Wild, Wild West? Thoughts on the launch trailer? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your thoughts, hopes, and dreams for the stunning world of Red Dead Redemption 2.