Red Dead Redemption 2 May Soon Add One of GTA 5's Most Popular Features

v

✖

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online on PS4, Xbox One, and PC may soon add one of GTA 5's biggest and most popular. Rockstar Games first released Red Dead Redemption 2 back in 2018. Not long after that Red Dead Online followed. While the latter left a bit to be desired, the former delivered one of the best experiences of the generation, pack full of quality, polish, and content. That said, both RDR2 and RDO launched with a key feature missing, which unfortunately still hasn't been added.

One of the most popular features of GTA 5 and GTA Online is the Rockstar Editor, a set of advanced ending tools that gives players the ability to not only create and edit videos for both GTA 5 and GTA Online, but share them. As you would expect, there's a variety of camera filters, the ability to move the camera freely, and even music to compliment what you create. The feature is essentially the follow-up and improved version of the Reply feature seen in GTA IV.

It's now almost been two years since Red Dead Redemption 2 released, and for some strange reason, the Rockstar Editor is still not in the game. And at the moment, there's been no word from Rockstar Games suggesting this will change. However, a new leak may have spilled some beans.

As VideoTech points out over on Twitter, some control inputs referencing the Rockstar Editor have been discovered in the files of Red Dead Redemption 2. Normally, this would be pretty damning evidence, but as VideoTech notes, it's possible these are leftover files from GTA 5. In other words, take it with a grain of salt.

Some interesting control inputs in the RDR2 files relating to the Rockstar Editor. Bear in mind; could be leftovers from GTAV, it happens a lot. INPUT_REPLAY_TOOLS

INPUT_REPLAY_TOOLS INPUT_REPLAY_TIMELINE_PLACE_CLIP

INPUT_REPLAY_TIMELINE_SAVEhttps://t.co/5s3b4zz6Zq — VideoTech_ 🤠 (@VideoTech_) August 9, 2020

Interestingly, Rockstar Games has promised it has a lot of big things in the pipeline for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, some of which we will see later this year. The addition of the Rockstar Editor would certainly fit this bill.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to other platforms, but it's safe to assume it's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.