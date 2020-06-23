New Red Dead Online Update Now Available, Here's What It Does

✖

A new Red Dead Online update is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, for players of Red Dead Redemption 2 players, the update isn't very meaty or noteworthy, though many believe Rockstar Games is building towards a massive new update for the online game. That said, right now, we don't have a massive new update, but we do have a new update featuring new bonuses and content.

According to Rockstar Games, "the local populace is thirsty for more hooch," which means you should "make sure to pack the back of the wagon with jugs of your finest swill." In other words, all Moonshiner Sell Missions are now paying out 50 percent more over the next seven days. Meanwhile, if you complete any Moonshiner Mission or Moonshiner Free Roam Event you will reap double the Role XP. On top of, the Moonshiner Shack costs 5 Gold Bars less this week and all Moonshiner Role Items -- including the Toxic Moonshine Pamphlet and Bar Expansion -- are 35 percent off.

Beyond Moonshiners, Vigilantes will be happy to hear that all Bounties, which includes Legendary Bounties, are also paying out 50 percent more in cash rewards than normal. Adding to this, all Bounty Missions and related Free Roam Events are awarding Double Role XP. And then adding to this, Rockstar Games has made Bounty Hunter Licenses 5 Gold Bars less than normal and hs reduced Bounty Hunter Role items by 35 percent.

Rockstar Games has also confirmed that all of this season’s limited stock clothing are returning this week, which includes the following items:

The Tasman

The Danube

Woodland Gloves

Furred Gloves

Strickland Boots

Vaquero Baroque Spurs, Salter Shoes

Bowyer Boots

Calhoun Boots

Ortega Vest

Carbow Double Bandolier

Morales Vest

Cardozo Vest

Freak Mask

Horror Mask

Masquerade Mask

Slaughter Mask

Creature Mask

Swine Mask

Patterned Bandana in Various Colors and Patterns

Concho Pants

Darned Stockings

Pelt Half-Chaps

Tied Pants

Hitched Skirt

Griffith Chaps

Shaffer Chaps

Carver Pants

Benbow Jacket

Porter Jacket

Winter Shotgun Coat

Morning Tail Coat

Irwin Coat

Clymene Coat

Charro Jacket

Prieto Poncho

Eberhart Coat

Chambliss Corset

Macbay Jacket

Leavitt Jacket

Squat Stovepipe Top Hat

Gator Hat

Manteca Hat

Owanjila Hat

Gardenia Hat

Fanned Stovepipe Hat

Plaid Cap

Raccoon Hat

Cossack Hat

Folwell Hat

Dillehay Hat

Covington Hat

Menasco Hat

Lister Hat

Boutell Hat

Red Dead Online is available for free to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC, Google Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.