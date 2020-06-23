New Red Dead Online Update Now Available, Here's What It Does
A new Red Dead Online update is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, for players of Red Dead Redemption 2 players, the update isn't very meaty or noteworthy, though many believe Rockstar Games is building towards a massive new update for the online game. That said, right now, we don't have a massive new update, but we do have a new update featuring new bonuses and content.
According to Rockstar Games, "the local populace is thirsty for more hooch," which means you should "make sure to pack the back of the wagon with jugs of your finest swill." In other words, all Moonshiner Sell Missions are now paying out 50 percent more over the next seven days. Meanwhile, if you complete any Moonshiner Mission or Moonshiner Free Roam Event you will reap double the Role XP. On top of, the Moonshiner Shack costs 5 Gold Bars less this week and all Moonshiner Role Items -- including the Toxic Moonshine Pamphlet and Bar Expansion -- are 35 percent off.
Beyond Moonshiners, Vigilantes will be happy to hear that all Bounties, which includes Legendary Bounties, are also paying out 50 percent more in cash rewards than normal. Adding to this, all Bounty Missions and related Free Roam Events are awarding Double Role XP. And then adding to this, Rockstar Games has made Bounty Hunter Licenses 5 Gold Bars less than normal and hs reduced Bounty Hunter Role items by 35 percent.
Rockstar Games has also confirmed that all of this season’s limited stock clothing are returning this week, which includes the following items:
- The Tasman
- The Danube
- Woodland Gloves
- Furred Gloves
- Strickland Boots
- Vaquero Baroque Spurs, Salter Shoes
- Bowyer Boots
- Calhoun Boots
- Ortega Vest
- Carbow Double Bandolier
- Morales Vest
- Cardozo Vest
- Freak Mask
- Horror Mask
- Masquerade Mask
- Slaughter Mask
- Creature Mask
- Swine Mask
- Patterned Bandana in Various Colors and Patterns
- Concho Pants
- Darned Stockings
- Pelt Half-Chaps
- Tied Pants
- Hitched Skirt
- Griffith Chaps
- Shaffer Chaps
- Carver Pants
- Benbow Jacket
- Porter Jacket
- Winter Shotgun Coat
- Morning Tail Coat
- Irwin Coat
- Clymene Coat
- Charro Jacket
- Prieto Poncho
- Eberhart Coat
- Chambliss Corset
- Macbay Jacket
- Leavitt Jacket
- Squat Stovepipe Top Hat
- Gator Hat
- Manteca Hat
- Owanjila Hat
- Gardenia Hat
- Fanned Stovepipe Hat
- Plaid Cap
- Raccoon Hat
- Cossack Hat
- Folwell Hat
- Dillehay Hat
- Covington Hat
- Menasco Hat
- Lister Hat
- Boutell Hat
Red Dead Online is available for free to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC, Google Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.