Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Launch Trailer Released

Rockstar Games has officially released a new trailer for the upcoming PC launch of the Red Dead Redemption 2, the popular Western video game from the publisher and developer. While it doesn’t appear to be as graphically intensive or impressive as the 4K PC trailer, it still manages to get the point across that this new version is the best it’s ever looked fairly well.

It looks quite good, but it also showcases content from later on in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you’ve somehow managed to avoid spoilers since the game first released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you might want to avoid this specific trailer if you’re looking to go in as fresh as possible. That said, the actual events shown off are relatively tame, despite the fact that they are, in fact, technically a later part of the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Rockstar Games describes the new PC launch trailer:

“Watch the official Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Launch Trailer that showcases the all new graphical and technical enhancements on display in the PC version, as Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang desperately try to outrun the law. After being hounded off the mainland, Arthur and the gang find themselves caught in a local conflict on the shores of a remote Caribbean island, disoriented and yearning to find a path back to their hidden fortune – and the dreams of a better future promised by their charming and increasingly erratic leader, Dutch van der Linde.”

What do you think of the new Red Dead Redemption 2 PC launch trailer? Are you excited to check out the video game when it comes to the new platform? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release for PC on November 5th. Folks that pre-order the game via the newly released Rockstar Games Launcher will all receive several pre-purchase bonuses for the game itself and Red Dead Online in addition to a free Rockstar Games PC game beyond that. The game is currently available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.