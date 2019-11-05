Today is the day: Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, allowing PC gamers to experience the generational-defining western that PS4 and Xbox One players first experienced last year. And, as you would expect, the PC version comes with exclusive bells and whistles, such as a new Photo Mode. And of course, while the game looks amazing on PS4 and Xbox One, it looks even better on PC.

“Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is optimized to take full advantage of the platform with new graphical and technical enhancements, including increased draw distances for better navigation, higher quality global illumination and ambient occlusion for improved day and night lighting, support for high-end display setups with 4K resolution and beyond, multi-monitor configurations, widescreen configurations, faster frame rates, higher resolution shadows, improved textures and much more,” says Rockstar Games of the port.

In addition to looking and playing better, the PC version also comes with a bit of its own new content. More specifically, the port comes packing the following additional story content:

New Bounty Hunter Missions: Apprehend a trio of wanted fugitives – thief Herman Zizendorf, Ex-Confederate Officer Camille de Millemont and gang leader Bart Cavanaugh.

2 New Gang Hideouts: Take on the deadly Del Lobos gang at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon’s Folly.

2 New Treasure Maps: Hunt for treasures across the new Landmarks of Riches and The Elemental Trail maps for Gold Bars and other rewards.

New “To The Ends of The Earth” Mission

A host of new Weapons, Horses and Trinkets to collect.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”