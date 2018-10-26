‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Shows Off Interactive Environment In Hilariously NSFW Way

It’s here, it’s finally here! Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for all after a whirlwind of perfect review scores hit yesterday and players couldn’t wait to dive into the open-world for themselves! One of the aspects of this highly anticipated game that many were looking forward to is the level of immersion the title offers through it’s interactive environment. It’s so much more than horse testicles – now it’s human ones too!

Twitter user Jason Nawara gave the perfect demonstration on how the snowy environment tailors itself to the player in the most appropriately human-way possible: By drawing dicks. Big, straight, snow-gifted penises.

This is only the start! It’s day one of Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch which means even more hilarious player interactions to come. Just … take care of those horses because once they die – they’re dead for good! Immersion sucks sometimes.

As far as Red Dead Redemption 2 goes, the reviews have been pouring in and perfect scores can be seen across the board. We ourselves even gave it a perfect review as well, and you can see why we loved it so much right here.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”