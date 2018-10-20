‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Pre-Loading Now Live

Only a few more days before we can finally roam the Wild, Wild West in Red Dead Redemption 2. But just because we’ve got a little more of a wait to go doesn’t mean it’s too early to pre-load that massive game size!

For both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the pre-loading actually began late last night so if you haven’t already booted up that system – now’s a good time to do just that. With all of the recent rumors floating around about file size, here’s what you need to know per platform:

PlayStation 4 Physical copy – 99GB, Digital – 150GB

Xbox Both Physical and Digital – 107GB



As for the game itself, we’ve only got a few more days to go before we step into the boots of Arthur Morgan and his adventures with the Van der Linde gang across the Wild West.

Leading up to the title we’ve been learning a lot more about the upcoming experience from disc count, to how your horse’s balls change, so if you want to learn even more about the newest title from Rockstar, we won’t blame you. Check out our full Game Hub here for more on the open-world adventure coming October 26th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For more information on the title itself, here’s an official story synopsis, courtesy of Rockstar:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

