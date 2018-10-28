‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Is Amazing, And So Are Its Horse Bugs

It’s official, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games this generation, if not the best, something its remarkable 97 on Metacritic attests to. Reviewers and players alike are amazed by the game’s scope, story, and basically everything else about it. And rightfully so, it’s amazing.

But perhaps even more amazing are some of the bugs players are encountering, specifically the horse bugs, which seem to the most plentiful in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I haven’t sunk my teeth as deep into the game as others, but I can report that I haven’t encountered a single bug with the horses so far. But some players have. Here’s a slither of what may be awaiting you the next time you saddle up on your horse.

RED DED 2 IS KILLING ME 😂😂 #Rdr2 pic.twitter.com/iaqOc9Ey37 — Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) October 26, 2018

As you may know, open-world games and bugs go together like peanut butter and jelly, especially when you’re dealing with as many moving parts as Red Dead Redemption 2 has. That said, by all accounts, it actually doesn’t seem to be that buggy, a testament to the quality Rockstar Games ships these days.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There is currently no word of a Nintendo Switch or PC release.

For more news and coverage of the open-world western click here. For more on what it’s about, here’s an official story synopsis:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”