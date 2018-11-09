‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Meet The Voices Behind Every Major Character

One of the best parts about Red Dead Redemption 2 is its diverse, vast, and well-realized characters. From the despicable Micah, to the world’s best drinking buddy Lenny, to the unpredictable Sadie Adler, every character in Red Dead Redemption 2 is memorable, unique, and brought to life with excellent voice and motion capture work.

That said, it’s no surprise the characters (along with the world) steal the show in the open-world western when you take a look at the deep roster of experienced and talented voice actors that were deployed for the game’s gang and other prominent characters.

If that type of stuff interests you then YouTube channel, “Gamer’s Little Playground,” has put together a video the shows the voices behind each and every notable character.

In an era where many big games recycle the same voice talents — such as Nolan North, Troy Baker, and Laura Bailey — it’s nice to see Rockstar Games switch things up and use a cast that aren’t all immediately recognizable.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there’s no official word of a PC port or a Nintendo Switch port; however, the former sure has been leaking a lot, suggesting a PC release is in the pipeline.

For more news, information, and media on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. For more on why everyone is raving about it, here’s a snippet from our official review (via Robert Workman):

