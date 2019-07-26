Red Dead Redemption 2 Hunting Video Takes A Hilarious Unexpected Turn

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best hunting and fishing simulator of all-time. The amount of hours I lost to the PS4 and Xbox One game hunting in the grizzlies and canoeing down the Dakota River fishing is probably more than I spent playing the actual story missions. If you’ve spent anytime hunting in the game you’ll know that there’s one beast that evades even the most talented and patient hunters: a moose with a perfect pelt. I’m not joking when I say I spent at least 50 hours hunting in the game. Probably more. I was living off the land. And despite this, I only ever came across two moose with perfect pelts. One avoided me and my arrows by jumping off the edge of a waterfall (no, really). The other, which I managed to take down, I took over 20 selfies with because that’s how happy I was.

That all said, one player recently learned the hardest lesson you’ll learn playing the open-world western: bring those pelts into the trapper right away. More specifically, one player over on Reddit finally saw and killed a moose with a perfect pelt, but rather than bring it straight in, they did 1001 other things first, such as get a haircut. And for this great injustice, they paid, in hilarious fashion.

Again, if there’s one lesson to learn here: it’s to respect the perfect moose pelt. There’s nothing greater in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports, but a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline and possibly coming soon. And I’d bet all my perfect moose pelts that the game is also going to be re-released on PS5 and Xbox Scarlett as well.

