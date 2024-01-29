Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Uncovers Hidden Feature Years After Release

It's been over five years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2. And there's an argument to be made that there hasn't been a greater game released since. At least, there's been no game that's released since that is as impressive from a technical level. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the greatest games ever made. A testament to this is the fact people are still playing it five years later and discovering new details about it. To this end, fans over on the game's Reddit page recently discovered a feature they had no clue was in the game, nor did we.

Taking to Reddit, one player relayed word -- and video proof -- that Arthur Morgan can interact with fish hanging on the line over a fire. This is mostly relevant when you stumble across an NPC camp. In the video, it looks like you need have the hatchet equipped to recreate the feature, but you actually don't, according to the comments.

Now, it's possible some players already knew about this. In fact, someone out there certainly did. Far too many people have played Red Dead Redemption 2 for someone out there not know about this already. That said, the game's Reddit page is populated by some of the game's most hardcore players, and many of them had no clue this existed, so we are going to assume most players have no idea about this detail.

As the comments reveal, this is not the only easy-to-miss detail involving camps. One player points out that you can throw weapons through the tent, killing enemies inside, and leaving an actual hole behind.

"If there is an enemy inside the tent you can throw a knife or tomahawk through the tent and there will be a rip in the tent," reads a comment on the post above. "Works on people on the other side of the tent. It will fly through both sides and hit them while leaving two holes through the cloth."

