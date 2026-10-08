Red Dead Redemption Report Reveals New Release Is Coming

A new Red Dead Redemption report reveals that Rockstar Games is planning a new release involving Red Dead Redemption 2, but right now, the project is on hold. Rockstar Games is entirely focused on the imminent release of GTA 6. Even after launch, it will be entirely focused on GTA 6 and GTA 6 Online for a bit. At some point, it will switch the majority of its resources to its next major game, believed and expected to be Red Dead Redemption 3, though a recent rumor claims the studio’s next game won’t actually be RDR3, but a new game in a dormant Rockstar series.

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As for the new Red Dead Redemption report, it comes from Nash Weedle, a well-known Nintendo insider, and a fairly reliable one at that. And Nintendo is relevant here because it’s involved in the claim. According to Nash Weedle, there is a 9/10 chance that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. There is, however, a caveat. This caveat is that the project is currently on ice. Nash Weedle does not elaborate on why this is, but it’s presumably for the aforementioned reason: it’s all hands on deck for the release of GTA 6.

Speculating, it’s possible we will see this port in 2027, once GTA 6 is settled. It may depend on how many resources are needed for its immediate post-launch support and GTA 6 Online. It’s also going to depend on how far along the port is in development. So, 2028 seems possible as well. At the same time, there is no rush to release the port. Whenever Rockstar Games does, it will sell a meaningful number of copies automatically. After all, it is both one of the best and one of the best-selling games of all time. And for what it is worth, Rockstar Games probably won’t want it anywhere near GTA 6, pulling attention away from it while simultaneously getting caught in its shadow.

Can Nintendo Switch 2 Run RDR2?

Getting Red Dead Redemption running on a Nintendo Switch always seemed far-fetched for the simple reason it’s a technically demanding game, and the Switch is the opposite of powerful. It runs, and runs incredibly, to be fair, on a PS4 and Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch 2, while not as powerful as a PS5 or Xbox Series X, is more powerful than these two last-gen machines, so the port shouldn’t be too difficult, and in this regard, seems inevitable.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the third best-selling game of all time, and is closing in on 100 million copies sold, a milestone Rockstar Games no doubt will want to hit. If it does, it will become only the third game to ever sell 100 million units.