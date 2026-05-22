Red Dead Redemption 2 Just Broke Another Record Nearly 8 Years After Release

Despite launching nearly eight years ago, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still breaking records. The latest release from developer Rockstar Games hasn’t come anywhere close to selling as many copies as Grand Theft Auto 5, as the most recent GTA installment has sold well over 200 million units in its lifespan. Despite this, RDR 2 has still been hugely successful in its own right and has now passed another huge milestone.

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As of this week, Take-Two Interactive has announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 has now hit 85 million copies sold. This new sale total has pushed RDR 2 past Wii Sports as the third best-selling game in history. It also means that Rockstar now has two of the three highest-selling games ever, with RDR 2 and GTA 5 now only trailing behind Minecraft.

On its current trajectory, Red Dead Redemption 2 seems likely to hit the 100 million units sold milestone, although this achievement might take a couple of more years to accomplish. To speed this process up, Rockstar could end up re-releasing its open-world western on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, which is something that has been widely rumored for years now. Not only would this surely lead to Red Dead Redemption 2 selling tens of millions of additional copies, but it would make the game better than ever before.

In the near term, Rockstar is obviously more focused on the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which has been reaffirmed to launch later this year on November 19th. Given the excitement that surrounds GTA 6, there’s a very high probability that the game will one day stand alongside RDR 2 and GTA 5 on this all-time best-sellers list. Still, even if it sells tens of millions of copies before the end of 2026, it will almost certainly take a few more years to see the game climb to these same heights.

If you still haven’t played Red Dead Redemption 2 for yourself, or you’re simply looking to replay it, the game has been added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this week and can be accessed for free to those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. The original Red Dead Redemption is also playable in this same manner, although it will be departing PS Plus next month.

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