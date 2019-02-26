‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is Cheaper Than Ever

If you are one of those patient gamers that doesn’t mind waiting until the hype has died down on the biggest game releases so you can snag them at a discount, the time has come for Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

At the time of writing, you can get one of the greatest games ever made for $35 with free shipping (or free store pickup) for both the PS4 and XBO at Walmart. The deal is also available via Amazon for the PS4, but the Xbox One option is currently out of stock (it can be backordered). Naturally, this is an all-time low price for Red Dead Redemption 2, so take advantage of it while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, PlayStation fans can get a full 12-months of PlayStation Plus on eBay right now for $42.99 ($17 off) while the sale lasts. That’s the lowest price that we’ve seen since Black Friday. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.