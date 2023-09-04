Red Dead Redemption 3 Reportedly In the Works

Red Dead Redemption 3 is "officially" in the works at Rockstar Games, according to a new rumor. The rumor makes no mention of platforms, but this will presumably be a PS6 and next Xbox game. As you may know, the majority of Rockstar Games is currently laser focused on GTA 6, which rumors claim will be revealed this year ahead of a release expected to happen sometime next year or the first half of 2025. If accurate, the release of GTA 6 is still a little ways off, which is why it's surprising to hear Red Dead Redemption 3 has already begun development, though it will presumably be in pre-production until GTA 6 goes gold.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of well-known leaker MyTimeToShineHello, who doesn't divulge anything other than that the game is now in the works. Many have taken the news to mean GTA 6 is wrapping up development but this is a jump. If Red Dead Redemption 3 were beggining full production it would be one thing, but this likely refers to pre-production. For context, Bethesda Game Studios has been working on The Elder Scrolls 6 in pre-production for five years as it's been developing Starfield. Only now, right before the release of Starfield, did it leave pre-production and enter full production.

Unfortunately, all we have is speculation as the rumor is doesn't say much. Take all of this speculation and the claim it's all based on with a grain of salt. This is not official information. Further, it's imprecise information, which means it's difficult to speculate on it. What is clear is this game is years away. To this end, we'd be surprised if this is out by 2030.

At the moment of publishing, this new rumor has not attracted any type of comment from Rockstar Games, who almost never comments on rumors. There's no reason to expect this to change with this rumor, but if expectations are bucked and it does comment on this rumor and the speculation it has created, we will update the story accordingly.