Rockstar Fans Hope Bully 2 Is Finally Happening

A Bully 2 rumor from last year is making the rounds, with many thinking the rumor is new. It's not, it's actually from last year, but it's still having the same effect, which is to say, it has fans of the series hoping that Bully 2 is finally happening. As we've reported in the past, we know that Rockstar Games has tried to make Bully 2 at least two times, possibly three times. The latest effort came fairly recently. A big reason the project continues to be shelved is Rockstar Games has bigger fish to fry in the form of GTA and Red Dead Redemption. There's not a ton of room for Rockstar Games to experiment at the moment, because it's usually all hands on deck when a new game is in development for either one of these franchises. For example, right now, the vast majority of Rockstar Games is working on GTA 6. But what comes after GTA 6?

Well, last year prominent Rockstar Games insider Tez2 teased, "Maybe, they will reconsider releasing Bully 2 after GTA 6. It has been shelved, but it went through two years of active development." As noted, this tease dates back to last year, but for whatever reason it's making the rounds again, giving fans of the forgotten Rockstar series hope again.

Tez2:

"Maybe, they will reconsider releasing Bully 2 after VI. It has been shelved, but it went thru 2 years of active development."



If you have deja vu it's because this has been happening for years at this point. Bully fans have been getting excited about the prospect of Bully 2 for a while on the back of rumors claiming it's making a return. And there has been something to these rumors. It's been close to a return a couple of times, and there is a longstanding pressure from Take-Two Interactive on Rockstar Games to release more than just one new game a decade. That said, at the moment, we haven't heard anything from any of our sources about Bully 2. Sometimes when sources go quiet it's because something is vigoriously cooking, but more often than not when there are crickets it's because there are crickets. In other words, don't cross those fingers too hard.

At the moment of publishing, this old rumor and the new speculation it has created has not drawn any type of comment from Rockstar Games. We don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.