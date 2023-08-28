GTA 6 Release Date Hinted At by Rockstar Games Boss

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive -- the parent company of Rockstar Games -- has hinted at a release date for GTA 6. There's no mistaking the hint from the CEO, Strauss Zelnick, but it's also on the imprecise side of things. Still, Grand Theft Auto fans have been dying for more information on GTA 6 and wondering if they will ever play the long-awaited GTA 5 follow-up. To this end, they may actually be playing it sooner rather than later.

During a recent interview with CNBC, Zelnick was asked when the next Grand Theft Auto game would release. Of course, Zelnick didn't offer any precise information, but he did strongly hint that it will come out sometime during fiscal year 2025, which happens between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

"We leave the announcement of upcoming titles to our labels and we have said we have a very robust pipeline of titles and we have a great outlook for fiscal 2025 where we've reiterated our belief that we'll generate about $8 billion in net bookings," said Zelnick.

This is a pretty strong hint considering the direct nature of the question. Further, there's only one game that could generate $8 billion in net bookings with its release, and that's GTA 6. The question now is when during this window. Well, rumors are right now the game will be revealed later this year. If this happens, then a fall 2024 seems a reasonable expectation. As you may remember GTA 5 was released in September when it came out in 2013. Rockstar Games' most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, also came out in the fall. In other words, fall 2024 seems like a reasonable bet. That said, the aforementioned duo of games, the most recent from the developer, have also been delayed. Assuming this happens again, then a 2025 release seems more likely.

For now, all we have is speculation. While Zelnick strongly hints GTA 6 will be out in this window he does not commit to this. And of course, even if this is the plan, plans change all the time in game development.