Take-Two CEO Defends Red Dead Redemption Re-Release's "Commercially Accurate" Price

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, has defended the pricing of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption re-release. There has been a high demand for a new version of Red Dead Redemption ever since the release of the sequel. Many were able to imagine what that first game would look like if it had the graphics and technology of its sequel/prequel and it was a very tantalizing fantasy. Given how much of a leap the sequel was and how the first game's map was recreated for that game, it sparked a lot of speculation about a possible remake. The rumors and leaks have been constant for the last five years, but all was put to rest this week when Rockstar Games announced a re-release of Red Dead Redemption.

This new version is being referred to as a "conversion" rather than a remaster or remake, it's largely the 2010 game as you know it, but now available on Nintendo Switch and PS4 (as well as PS5 through backward compatibility) with seemingly an extra layer of polish to ensure it's utilizing that hardware. Some fans have felt that this was a waste as they hoped for something more significant and even more fans were up in arms over the fact that the 13 year old game is $49.99, just ten dollars less than the game when it released in 2010. Of course, it also includes its meaty Undead Nightmare expansion, but that didn't stop fans from being upset. When speaking to IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick noted that is what the company believes "is the commercially accurate price for it." Furthermore, Zelnick noted the inclusion of the DLC increased the value, stating that Undead Nightmare "was a great standalone game in its own right when it was originally released, so we feel like it's a great bundle for the first time, and certainly a great value for consumers."

The game is currently available at a much cheaper price on Xbox via its backward compatibility feature and as of right now, is not expected to come to PC. A physical release is also coming in October and perhaps the re-release will go on sale for the holiday season, but it remains to be seen.

