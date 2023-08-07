Red Dead Redemption Re-Release Announced

The long-rumored Red Dead Redemption re-release has finally been revealed and it's coming to Nintendo Switch. Red Dead Redemption is one of the most beloved games of all-time and is a staple in Rockstar Games' catalog. The developer was able to immerse players into the wild west in a way no other game had at that point with rich characters, a beautiful world to explore, and a story with a great deal of depth and maturity. The sequel upped the ante in a big way and had many players demanding a remaster/remake of the first game, especially since it was a game that was locked away on much older hardware and could only be played through backward compatibility on Xbox if you wanted to play it on a modern console.

Now, after years of rumors and speculation, we can now confirm that Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to new consoles. The new version of Red Dead Redemption is being labeled as a "conversion", not a remaster or a remake, meaning it's more in line with the original version from 2010. It will release digitally on August 17th for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for $49.99 with a physical release on October 13th. The PS4 version will be backward compatible on PS5, so players don't have to worry about missing out on it regardless of console generation. It will come with the acclaimed Undead Nightmare expansion and will not feature the multiplayer modes in either the core game or the expansion,. The re-release is being developed by Double Eleven, a studio known for helping port a variety of games. As of right now, no PC version has been announced and there won't be a new version for Xbox, as it's already available via backward compatibility.

On August 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems.



Add Red Dead Redemption to your wish list now: https://t.co/kB4TjexkKn pic.twitter.com/lc46gZqqwA — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 7, 2023

Some fans may be a bit bummed to see it's not a full-fledged remaster or remake, especially after speculation that the first game could be brought into the engine/technology used for Red Dead Redemption 2. However, it's still great to see Rockstar is bringing the game to more platforms, especially for those who maybe played the sequel, but not the first game and have been longing to experience it. Being able to play Red Dead Redemption on the go via Nintendo Switch is also a welcomed bonus.

Rockstar is also publishing remakes of the first two Max Payne games, which are being developed by Remedy. It's unclear if the developer has any interest in developing other re-releases, but Rockstar Games has a ton of classics, so there's a lot of games that could make for great candidates. Perhaps if this re-release is successful, it will encourage Rockstar to devote more resources to developing others, but nothing has been confirmed or teased.

What do you think of the Red Dead Redemption re-release? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.