Red vs Blue: The Shisno Paradox And What the New Season Means for the Franchise

Red vs. Blue first made its hilarious debut back in 2003 from Rooster Teeth and was immediately met with praise for its unique take on a narrative and relatable characters. The Halo parody has been around for a whopping 16 season and continues to show the more comedic side of gaming through a pretty freaking awesome cast of characters.

With Red vs Blue: The Shisno Paradox taking our favorite rag tag group of soldiers on a journey through time, we had a chance to sit down with Rooster Teeth Co-Founder Gustavo Sorola to talk about what the next adventure has in store.

Looking Back On 16 Seasons

Though Red vs. Blue is a comedic to the T, the series itself has evolved tremendously through the years. With the 16th season adding in the element of time travel, there’s pretty much nothing off the table at this point.

“Even after all these years Red vs Blue still manages to make me laugh consistently despite all the changes it has undergone,” said the co-founder when looking back at how the series has evolved. “When we started the project we filmed it the way we did because none of us could animate or figure out another way to tell the story. Now we have a team using game capture, animation, and live action all woven together to tell this season’s story. “

What’s Next?

The set up in Shisno Paradox places our guys right smack dab in the middle of a war between the Gods and Titans. The latest adventure is meant to be totally off the wall, but just goes to show that together they can always seem to best any “impossible encounter.”

As for what’s next, Sorola mentioned “The next season will wrap up some loose ends in the current story arc and provide a nice end to this story line. We like the idea of having story arcs that span a couple of seasons so that people can get completed stories and not feel like the story drags on with no end or answers. I’m not sure what the plans are after next season but it’s probably a safe bet that the reds and blues will be back at it again.”

Other Franchises Other Than Halo?

The thing about the Shisno Paradox arc is that it really shows that anything is possible. Though the series has dabbled with other video game nods in the past, many are wondering if the team would ever canonically expand beyond the Halo universe.

Sorola tells us, “Even though Red vs Blue has been filmed using Halo and in the early days we tried to run the story somewhat parallel to the games I like that viewers don’t have to be familiar with the Halo universe to understand the show. In the past we’ve also used other games, like Marathon, to produce Red vs Blue and people seemed to love that. That being said, I don’t know that any other games need to be used since the story being told is it’s own and lives in it’s own universe. Sure we may make minor departures but in the end, what you see is the Red vs Blue universe.”

New to ‘Red vs. Blue’

16 seasons is nothing to scoff at and with the popularity of Red vs. Blue continuing to grow, it can sometimes be difficult juggling staying true to what a show is known for while also appealing to a wider audience.

Luckily, the folks at Rooster Teeth are experts at this and they have the perfect formula for keeping the franchise fresh. “I think telling stories in our small multi-season arcs has really helped make the show more accessible to new viewers. Now instead of having a daunting number of previous seasons to catch up on, you can watch the current story arc pretty easily and if you enjoy it there’s also this enormous back catalog of content you may enjoy as well. I guess the thing for new viewers to know is that we tell the stories this way so they can probably just jump in on the current season and get caught up very quickly.”

‘Red vs. Blue: The Shisno Paradox’

Interested in seeing it for yourself? Red vs. Blue: The Shisno Paradox is available now digitally with a physical release slated for January 1st! “The Shisno Paradox has already amassed quite a buzz among fans with 470,00 views on YouTube for just the introduction to the show! The fan base for this series is so dedicated, which is showcased by the fact that Red Vs. Blue is internet’s longest running web series, and we look forward to being offer our fan base the chance to own the latest in chapter in the RVB universe,” said Joe Nicolosi, Director of Red Vs. Blue.

Whether you want to continue the love for yourself or buy the gift of hilarity for the holidays, The Shisno Paradox has something for both long-time fans and newcomers alike!

Need a little convincing? Check out our EXCLUSIVE blooper reel courtesy of Rooster Teeth:

Thoughts on the Red vs. Blue franchise? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!