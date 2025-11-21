Remake of One of the Best Game Boy Advance Games Releasing Early 2026

A remake of one of the best Game Boy Advance games is releasing in early 2026. There are still no words on platforms, though. This should change very soon as the publisher behind the game, Ubisoft, claims it is coming before the end of Q1 2026, which is to say before the end of March. Previously, we knew the game was coming in 2026, so the year isn’t new information, but the Q1 window is new.

More specifically, between January 2026 and March 2026, those looking forward to the upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which was first announced by Ubisoft back in 2020 for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and originally scheduled to release in 2022. Obviously, this did not happen. What did end up happening was that the project was essentially rebooted with a new developer, Ubisoft Montreal, after Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai botched the project. When this happened, the platforms above were wiped from confirmation, and replaced with zero information about what the new planned platforms were.

About the Original and Remake

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is often most associated with the PS2, and to some extent even the original Xbox and GameCube, because it was most popular on these platforms. However, when the game was released in 2003, it was initially a Game Boy Advance exclusive, not coming to other platforms until later.

As you may know, the action-adventure game is one of the best games of its year, and one of the best Ubisoft games of all time. As of 2014, it has sold over 14 million copies, a very strong figure for this era of gaming. And it couples this with a 92 on Metacritic, which makes it one of the highest-rated games of its year.

Content-wise, the remake is more or less the same, but it has all been rebuilt from the ground up. To this end, there are new character models, new cinematic sequences, new enhanced voices, new parkour animations, new sounds, and even a new soundtrack. Of course, this is coupled with modern graphics, as well as modern controls, including a more modern camera and more modern combat. That said, the original version of the game can be unlocked and enjoyed as well for those who prefer their nostalgic games extra nostalgic.

