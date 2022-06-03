Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed Once Again, But It's Not Canceled

✖

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has had something of a rough go of it since initially being announced back in 2020. Since then, it has been delayed and delayed again and ultimately, as of May 2022, swapped developers entirely. There had been some chatter online today about the title being delisted from retailers like GameStop, causing speculation about whether it was canceled entirely. While the former seems to be true, the latter is not, according to a new statement provided by Ubisoft.

"The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal," a statement from Ubisoft to press following outreach about the video game reads. "We're proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake. As a consequence, we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted. If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along."

Hearing that GameStop is no longer expecting Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to release and are instructed to let people who preorder it know it will not be arriving. The website also says it's unavailable and listings seem to be getting delisted pic.twitter.com/MVcVjnmWgX — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 3, 2022

In other words, yes, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is being delisted at the request of Ubisoft, but it has been even further delayed as development continues at the title's new home of Ubisoft Montreal and it is not yet canceled. "This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it's ready," shared Ubisoft back in May.

As noted above, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is now set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC... at some point. There is no definitive release date or even window attached at this point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Prince of Persia franchise right here.

