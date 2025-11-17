Game Boy Game Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Week Is For Zelda Fans

A Game Boy game is coming to Nintendo Switch next week on November 25, 2025, and, in particular, fans of The Legend of Zelda will want to keep an eye out for it, especially those with a fondness for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. And that is because the Game Boy game is clearly inspired by this nostalgic Zelda game, with its top-down retro art style that evokes it, and its gameplay defined by dungeons, exploration, and secrets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming Nintendo Switch release in question is 2Think Design Studio and Ogre Pixels’ Glory Hunters, which is not a classic Nintendo Game Boy game from decades prior, but a brand-new Game Boy game released last year in 2024 for the retro console, and the retro console alone. Now, a year later, it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. There is currently no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, but obviously, the Switch version will be playable on the new 2025 Nintendo console via backward compatibility.

Play video

About the Game

Glory Hunters is more than just Game Boy nostalgia bait; it is actually a pretty unique game. In it, you only progress through obtaining various in-game achievements. Doing this unlocks glory points, which in turn are used to open up new paths and move forward in the game’s world.

“A massive object is about to strike Earth, and you hear the call: Rise, hunter. Knights and warriors around the world make journeys from their homeland to the ancient gods’ vessels, seeking their blessing for aid in an hour of need,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “These courageous heroes are called Glory Hunters. Fire has lit the sky, announcing the last days of the world. It is up to you to find one of the four gods’ vessels to save the land of Glorianta.”

The new Nintendo Switch game is available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop ahead of its release, which lets you save 15% on the game. This allows you to pay only $8.49 rather than the normal asking price, $9.99. Right now, there is no word of the 2024 Game Boy game coming to any other console but the Nintendo Switch, so it will be an exclusive for Nintendo Switch come later this month.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.