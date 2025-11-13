3 Classic Nintendo Game Boy Games Announced for Re-Release

Three classic Nintendo Game Boy games have been announced for re-release. Currently, there is no word of a release date, but platforms have been confirmed, and they are as follows: Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5. There is no mention of Nintendo Switch 2, though the games will obviously be playable on the console via backward compatibility. Nor is there any mention of any Xbox platform.

The announcement follows a similar announcement that a Game Boy Advance game from 2005 is returning soon. These Game Boy games are from the 1990s, though. More specifically, the Snow Bros Collection has been announced for the aforementioned platforms by developer Headless Chicken and publisher Limited Run Games. This collection is set to include three games: Snow Bros., the expanded version Snow Bros.: Nick & Tom, and the Game Boy-specific version Snow Bros. Jr. So, technically, this is a collection of three games, but it is essentially one game, just three different versions. What’s not included is the sequel: Snow Bros. 2: With New Elves. That said, the sequel was never released beyond arcades, so this is not that surprising.

A 1990 Classic

Snow Bros. is a 1990 platformer from Japanese developer Toaplan. Upon release, it was an Arcade-only game, but it came to the Nintendo Game Boy a year later in 1991. Later in the same year, it came to the NES. Then, in 1993, it came to the Sega Mega Drive. Lastly, in 2012, it came to mobile devices. Beyond the Arcade, it is mostly commonly associated with the Game Boy for the fact it came to this platform before any other platform. While it was never the biggest release, the platformer was well-received back in the day, hence why it’s being re-released 35 years later. More than this, it is not only being re-released, but getting a limited physical release as well.

As for this new collection, it appears to be just ports of the three classic and nostalgic releases. If there are any upgrades, they are not communicated. In other words, the collection is aimed at appealing to those who played the originals in the early 1990s rather than trying to cultivate a new and more modern audience.

