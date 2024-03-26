Remedy Entertainment Provides Control 2 Development Update

Remedy Entertainment has quite a bit on its plate even after launching the long-anticipated Alan Wake 2 to widespread critical acclaim last year. The team has at least four projects in the works, including a Max Payne 1 & 2 remake compilation and two projects that don't have full titles yet, but go by the codenames Condor and Kestrel. The other game is Control 2, the sequel to Remedy's hit 2019 game. While the team isn't ready to share anything concrete yet, they did reveal in a new financial report that Control 2 is making "steady, good progress."

Control 2 Latest Development Update

Remedy Entertainment financial report:



• New Condor info; seemingly up next

• Max Payne 1&2 Remakes in production readiness stage

• Control 2 in proof of concept stage

• Timeline seems to be Condor -> MP1&2 -> Control 2

• Remedy acquired rights to Control franchise in Feb. pic.twitter.com/L8f21eDPO5 — Kami (@Okami13_) March 25, 2024

Again, this new financial report doesn't include any real details about what fans should expect from Control 2. Instead, it's clear from the report that the game is still relatively early in its development, with Remedy saying it has recently entered the proof of concept stage. Per Remedy's notes, that means the team size is under 50 employees and it'll be in this stage for some time between four months and a year. After that, it'll move to the production readiness stage and then full production. For reference, it seems that Project Condor is up next and that the Max Payne remake project is currently in the production readiness stage. In short, fans shouldn't expect Control 2 any time soon.

In Remedy's own words, Control 2 will "push the boundaries of creativity and storytelling, creating an unparalleled journey within a world that defies expectations." It's also worth noting that the developers are currently targeting a release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Obviously, things could change as development progresses, but that tells us that Remedy doesn't currently anticipate Control 2 being far enough out that it'll only come to whatever the next generation of consoles is. Again, it's impossible to predict, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see Control 2 announced for 2026 or so given the team's timeline.

What About Project Condor?

As mentioned, the next game up appears to be Condor. This is set in the Control universe but introduces cooperative multiplayer. We don't know many specifics about Condor, but Remedy does describe its central story by saying, "After the Hiss Invasion, the Oldest House is under lockdown: a boiling pot of volatile and dangerous supernatural forces. Trapped within is the last vestige of the Federal Bureau of Control who will need to take a stand and push back to regain control. Desperate times require desperate measures. And everyone's needed."

Like the other games, we don't have a release date for Condor yet. The game is currently in the production readiness stage. With that in mind, Remedy's timetable suggests the project will be in development for somewhere between 18 and 32 months. That means the earliest the game could be ready for launch would be in fall 2026, though the wait could be longer depending on how things progress.