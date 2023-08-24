Alan Wake 2 Fans Spot Control Connection in New Trailer; May Connect to Quantum Break

Alan Wake 2 fans are seeing incredibly explicit references to Control in a new trailer and additional info may point to connections to Quantum Break. Alan Wake 2 is a game that fans have waited over a decade for, but it's likely not the game that Remedy would've made if it had come out in the mid-2010s. In the time since Alan Wake, Remedy went off and made Quantum Break and Control, the latter of which started a new universe. As players played through Control and its subsequent DLCs, it became clear it had direct connections to the Alan Wake franchise, though not Quantum Break at that time.

All of this will seemingly payoff or be expanded upon in Alan Wake 2. As players somewhat expected, Alan Wake 2 appears to directly connect back to Control. The game's latest trailer shows a door with a symbol on it that also appeared in Control while players were learning more about the ties to the Alan Wake universe. We have no idea how much Remedy will address the connection, it could be just a crumb for players to mull over, but it could also directly weave into the story. Alan Wake 2 is expected to be accessible to those who didn't play the first game, so one would imagine that directly extends to those who didn't play Control. Either way, it should prove to be an interesting game.

Control (AWE) Alan Wake 2 pic.twitter.com/aVui3fZZC8 — 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 (@RuleTimeSpace) August 23, 2023

Alan Wake 2 is currently one of the most anticipated games of the year and will be one of the only major horror games releasing this October. The first game is a bit of a cult classic and didn't sell incredibly well due to releasing next to Red Dead Redemption. It remains to be seen how many people will show up for the game this time around and if it will be able to standout amongst its competition, as it will be launching during one of the busiest holiday seasons in recent memory.

Is Alan Wake 2 Connected to Quantum Break?

A new preview shown at Gamescom (via IGN) also revealed that Quantum Break and X-Men star Shawn Ashmore will be in Alan Wake 2 as a character named Tim Breaker. One fan on Twitter theorized that this could be a play on "time breaker", since that game dealt with a character that could manipulate time. It's possible it's just a fun nod and is nothing more, but with Remedy, it's hard to rule out a more overt connection. As of right now, it's understood that Quantum Break is not connected to that universe, but Alan Wake 2 could change that.

Shawn Ashmore (Jack Joyce in Quantum Break) appears in #AlanWake2 as agent Tim Breaker. There's a potential connection to Sarah Breaker here but his name fuels theories, hinting at a temporal connotation "Time Breaker." The plot sure thickens! pic.twitter.com/SmWCbpeStY — PayneReactor (@PayneReactor) August 24, 2023

Alan Wake 2 Release Date

As of right now, Alan Wake 2 is slated to release at the end of October. The game was previously scheduled to release on October 17th, but was subsequently delayed to October 27th to avoid competition with games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Wonder.