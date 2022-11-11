Remedy Entertainment Announces Control 2, First Details Revealed

Another Control game is in development with Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games formally announcing Control 2 this week. The sequel to the first game which was released back in 2019 got its first details alongside the announcement which confirmed things like the platforms it'll be available on, the engine it'll be built in, and more. It does seem like it'll be a while before Control fans are actually able to play the sequel, however, since Remedy said in its announcement that Control 2 is currently in the concept stage.

Whenever Control 2 does release, it'll be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, so this game will for sure be leaving behind the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. That's disappointing news for those who still haven't gotten a newer console yet, but it at least means we won't have any upgrade debacles this time.

Remedy also confirmed that Control 2 is the same as the Codename Heron game referenced previously by the developer. This sequel will be built within the Northlight engine with Remedy publishing the PC version and 505 Games handling the console publishing.

"We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together," said Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group/505 Games. "Since its launch in 2019, Control has sold over 3 million copies. Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2."

In addition to work on Control 2, Remedy is also working on an Alan Wake sequel with Alan Wake 2 in development now. It's in the "full production stage," Remedy said recently, and is expected to launch in 2023. Alan Wake Remastered also recently fulfilled its launch plans by getting onto the Nintendo Switch, and there's an Alan Wake TV show in the works, too, so Remedy certainly has its hands full.