New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Live-Action Trailer Is Perfect for George Romero Fans

Just one more day, horror fans. Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake officially hits shelves tomorrow so the company wanted to do something to celebrate the upcoming release. With a brand new live-trailer celebrating not only the remake itself but also an amazing tribute to the original game that captured our hearts back in 1998.

For those unfamiliar with who George Romero is, he created the original trailer back in the 90s for the original Resident Evil 2. More than that, however, he’s the mind behind some of the greatest horror films in history including Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead. To say he knows this genre would be a massive statement, so the new live-action trailer is the perfect tribute to the man himself while still hyping up fans for the remake.

Resident Evil 2 officially makes its grand re-debut on January 25th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

