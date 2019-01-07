Report: ‘Resident Evil 2 Remake’ Demo Coming To Xbox One This Week

We’re eager to see what the remake for Resident Evil 2 has to offer later this month, but we might not need to wait that long to see what Leon Kennedy and company have in store for us.

A report from the Daily Star suggests that Microsoft could be releasing a Resident Evil 2 demo exclusively for Xbox One as soon as…this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site reports that late last year, an update on the Xbox Store indicated the existence of such a demo before Microsoft removed it, set to debut “sometime” in January. Considering that the game is just a few weeks away from release, it would make sense to release it ahead of time to get folks excited for the forthcoming remake.

Daily Star noted that the demo will be timed to 30 minutes. That means you can “die as much as you want” within the demo, but the timer will continue counting until the 30 minutes are up. There’s no word yet if that means you can only play the Resident Evil demo one time only in a 30-minute shot, or if you can dive back in and try it for another 30 minutes after that. (The site didn’t clarify.)

The demo will reportedly be available between January 11 and January 31, before Capcom takes it offline as it did with the DMC 5 demo today. (Relax, there’s another one coming.)

Normally we’d take these rumors without much credibility. But last month, Microsoft and Capcom released an exclusive Xbox One demo for Devil May Cry 5, which indicates that the two have a newfound partnership. So a Resident Evil 2 demo would make sense following the success of that one, and it would certainly be appreciated by those that own both an Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Neither Capcom nor Microsoft have commented on the existence of the Resident Evil 2 demo, but it could be a nice surprise for the system this week. Keep a close eye on the Xbox Live Marketplace to see what happens, and we’ll inform you whenever it becomes official.

Resident Evil 2 is set to arrive on January 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Are you excited for the forthcoming remake? What other Capcom favorites would you like to see come back? Reach out to me on Twitter at @TheDCD!

(Hat tip to Daily Star for the scoop!)