Resident Evil 4 Reveals New Separate Ways DLC Trailer Before Launch

Prior to its release later this week, Capcom has today released a new trailer for Separate Ways, which is the title of the DLC for Resident Evil 4. Following a number of leaks and rumors, Capcom formally unveiled Separate Ways last week during PlayStation's new State of Play broadcast. Now, ahead of the add-on's arrival in mere days, Capcom has given fans one more glimpse of what to expect in this remade version of the RE4 campaign.

Clocking in at two minutes in length, the launch trailer for Separate Ways highlights both the story and new gameplay mechanics that this DLC for Resident Evil 4 will feature. Those who played the original RE4 may already be familiar with Separate Ways and this new video happens to highlight a variety of iconic setpieces and locales. Given that this is a remake, though, Capcom seems to have also introduced a number of new elements this time around as well. Specifically, beloved Resident Evil antagonist Albert Wesker looks to be playing a much larger role in Separate Ways given his appearance at the conclusion of the trailer.

The Amber has been located, but to what lengths will Ada go to complete her mission?

Watch Ada in action in this latest trailer ahead of the launch of Separate Ways on September 21st. #RE4 pic.twitter.com/e59NFIhWX1 — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) September 18, 2023

When Does Separate Ways Release for Resident Evil 4?

As mentioned, Separate Ways is set to arrive in just a couple of short days and will be released on September 21 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. On its own, this DLC will retail for only $9.99, which isn't too steep of a price. For those that don't want to fork over any money, though, Capcom will also be pushing out a new free update for RE4 this week that will add Ada Wong and Albert Wesker as new playable characters in The Mercenaries game mode.

To learn more about this DLC and free update, you can find Capcom's official description of everything that will soon be included in Resident Evil 4 below.

"Separate Ways explores another side of the reawakened tale, following Ada Wong on a clandestine mission that reunites the agent with Leon S. Kennedy during his search for the president's missing daughter. Alongside the release of Separate Ways, a free update for The Mercenaries will go live the same day, introducing Ada Wong and her notorious employer Albert Wesker as playable characters for the popular bonus mode.

In Separate Ways, Ada Wong travels to a lonely and rural part of Europe to infiltrate a village controlled by the religious group known as Los Iluminados. Under orders from Albert Wesker, Ada is assigned to obtain the cult's darkest secret: a mysterious material known as 'the Amber.' Her operation intertwines with Leon S. Kennedy's search for the president's missing daughter, providing an alternate perspective on the main story that uncovers events that unfold behind the scenes.

Alongside the highly acclaimed gunplay, combat, and knife mechanics of Resident Evil 4, Separate Ways introduces an additional feature to the experience that takes the fast-paced action to exciting new heights. For this exhilarating mission, Ada is armed with a Grappling Gun that can be used to swing across chasms, make rapid ascents, and plunge into the depths below. She can also wield the device in combat to take on enemies in close quarters and launch into melee takedowns from a distance."