Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Get First Screenshots and Details

Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village's new iPhone 15 Pro version has gotten some juicy details. Modern gaming is absurdly accessible and is continuing to get more accessible as technology evolves. You can play new releases on a console, PC, through the cloud on your smart phone or TV without a console, on the go via Steam Deck, and even your phone. Games have been on phones for many, many years, but has usually been limited to very specific mobile versions or ports of pretty old games. However, Apple looks to be changing that very soon with the new iPhone 15 Pro. The new phone is designed with a bunch of fancy new technology to allow you to play some of the biggest games there are on an iPhone.

Between this year and the first half of 2024, Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Resident Evil Village will all come to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as well as iPad and Mac devices that support Apple Silicone. With that said, a lot of people have been very confused as to how this will all work, especially since this will all run natively on the phone and not on cloud streaming technology. Will it look good? Will it have decent frame rate? Will it be compromised? And shockingly, it seems like it's going to be pretty competent. New screenshots indicate that, while maybe not as high fidelity as its console and PC counterparts, the Resident Evil games still look pretty damn good on iPhone 15. You can see some prompts for the touch controls on-screen, but you will be able to use a controller via bluetooth. In addition to that, some titles such as Resident Evil 4 Remake will support cross-buy between other Apple products and cross-progression, allowing you to continue your game between your computer and phone if you so choose.

Resident Evil 4/RE Village iPhone screenshots https://t.co/ildraiJE9q



RE4 will support universal purchase and cross progression on iPhone/iPad/Mac.



RE Village does not support universal purchase. Cross progression for iPhone/iPad pic.twitter.com/QlPK1vy9AA — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 13, 2023

IGN confirmed that the Resident Evil titles will run at 30FPS, but didn't get a firm answer on resolution, but did note it looked good in a hands-off preview. ComicBook reached out to Ubisoft for any information about cross-saves/cross-progression, but didn't receive any clarity on that front. A Ubisoft spokesperson provided the following statement: "We're incredibly proud to confirm that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be coming to the newly announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the first half of 2024. As seen during Apple's special event, Assassin's Creed Mirage takes advantage of the cutting-edge capabilities of the new A17 Pro chip to bring console titles to iPhone, never before possible on any smartphone. This achievement is only made possible by the powerful combination of A17 Pro and our versatile Anvil engine. We can't wait to share more information at a later date."