Resident Evil: Death Island Shares Opening Online

Resident Evil has easily become one of the biggest horror video game franchises of all time. The Capcom series first arrived on the original PlayStation and has since released a number of games that examine the villainous organization known as Umbrella and those looking to stop them. With a string of CG-animated movies having been released in the past, perhaps the biggest is right around the corner for North America as Resident Evil: Death Island has released its opening online.

The first full-length CG animated movie began with Resident Evil: Degeneration and paved the way for the horror franchise to release several other films in a similar style. The films would typically bring back Resident Evil mainstays such as Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield, sometimes partnering the heroes together who had not had the opportunity to fight zombies back-to-back in the games themselves. With the upcoming Death Island, the film is doing something that the games haven't done, featuring the four heroes taking on a threat together.

Resident Evil: Death Island Opening

Resident Evil: Death Island is coming to home video later this month on July 25th, though the movie did get a theatrical release in Japan earlier this year. Luckily, the Capcom series has retained its popularity over the years and continues to release successful video games to expand on the Umbrella Universe. With the Resident Evil 4 Remake finding success, Raccoon City veterans most likely have a bright future ahead of them.

If you haven't had the opportunity to hear about this Resident Evil movie that assembles Raccoon City's finest in the style of the Avengers, here's an official description of Death Island, "D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them."

