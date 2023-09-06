Resident Evil 4 Updates May Hint at a DLC Announcement

Watchful Resident Evil 4 fans may have noticed that there's been a new flurry of updates made behind the scenes in regards to the game's PC version, and those updates have inspired hopes and theories that a DLC announcement may be coming soon. These files are touched on every now and then, but September 4th and September 5th saw many more changes than usual. Capcom naturally has not made any announcements or teased that the game will be getting DLC anytime soon, though that hasn't stopped people from hoping that Separate Ways and perhaps more is on the way.

Resident Evil 4 Updates

It's worth pointing out first that updates like this one have happened in the past and stirred up these exact same theories with no DLC to show for it then, but the size of these updates has reinvigorated speculation regardless. The updates themselves aren't as legible or noteworthy as a series of patch notes for an actual game update, but they're plentiful across two days. The updates were tracked this week by SteamDB which included a changelog showing a number of files being added to the game recently. An image shared below that comes from SteamDB shows off just a couple of these changes from September 5th.

Capcom has several modern Resident Evil games out on the PC platform by now, but it's worth pointing out that no other changes were made recently to games like Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil Village, so whatever is happening here is exclusive to Resident Evil 4.

When Will Resident Evil 4 DLC Be Announced?

So, what Resident Evil 4 DLC are people waiting on anyway, and when might we finally hear about it? As mentioned previously, the first DLC that comes to mind when thinking of Resident Evil 4 is Separate Ways. That extra content was added alongside the GameCube version of the game and was accessible after beating the main story, though it was notably absent from the remake. It tasks players with playing as Ada Wong and explores what the secretive agent was doing between the infrequent moments when her and Leon's paths converged in Resident Evil 4.

That mode, Assignment Ada, and the Mercenaries Mode make up the three bits of extra content included in the original game, though the Mercenaries Mode is already in the remake, and Separate Ways is the more involved side content between that and Assignment Ada. The Mercenaries Mode was free, though people have braced for the idea of Separate Ways being a paid DLC.

As for when the DLC might be announced, the next possible venue for a Capcom reveal would be the Tokyo Game Show event. Capcom will be present at the event from September 21st to September 24th and has already shared its plans for the event to give a rough idea of what to expect. Those plans include Resident Evil 4 with a focus being put on the game's PS5-exclusive virtual reality mode, though it's unclear if Capcom will have more to say about any planned DLC beyond what we know it'll be talking about.