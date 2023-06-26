Resident Evil 4 DLC Teased in New Update

It seems like DLC for Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 4 could be announced (and potentially released) soon if a new leak is anything to go by. Following the launch of RE4 back in March, it was quickly discovered in the game's internal files that downloadable content of some sort should be arriving down the road. Since that time, Capcom has yet to confirm DLC of any sort, which has left fans wondering about when RE4 remake could receive new playable content. Now, based on a new development, it seems like we might not have to wait much longer to find out.

Found on SteamDB, Capcom recently updated Resident Evil 4's PC version to contain seven new achievements in total. These achievements aren't live in the game itself yet, but their addition to the metadata suggests that the publisher is preparing to let loose another big update of some sort in the near future. The fact that Capcom has already updated the Steam listing for Resident Evil 4 suggests that a reveal could be imminent, although this is just speculation for the time being.

7 new achievements added to Resident Evil 4 on Steam https://t.co/CuSBXgsH5g pic.twitter.com/JTILyq4tsI — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 26, 2023

Based on previous leaks, the DLC for Resident Evil 4 seems like it should end up centering around Ada Wong. In the original RE4, the game contained an additional campaign known as "Separate Ways" which fleshed out Ada's own story throughout the events of the story. The aforementioned internal files of Resident Evil 4 happened to allude to this campaign, which means that this is most likely what the DLC for the title will end up being.

For now, Resident Evil 4's base game remains playable across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If Capcom does happen to properly reveal a new expansion for the title soon, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Are you planning to play this potential DLC for Resident Evil 4? And when do you think Capcom will formally announce this add-on content for the game? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.