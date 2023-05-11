Resident Evil 4 Remake Helps Capcom Hit Record Sales

The Resident Evil 4 remake has been a big critical and commercial success for Capcom, and the game helped the company close out its financial year on a high note. The publisher released its consolidated financial results today, and Capcom managed to sell 41.7 million units of video game software during the period from April 1st, 2022 and March 30th, 2023. Despite releasing on March 24th, the Resident Evil 4 remake managed to sell more than three million copies in its first two days, making it one of the company's bigger successes for the year. Overall, the company's sales were up 14.4% over the previous year.

Resident Evil 4 was one of two games specifically referred to by Capcom in its financial results, with the other being Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The base game for Monster Hunter Rise released in the previous fiscal year, but the Sunbreak expansion released in June. By January, the expansion sold 5 million copies. Outside of those two games, Capcom credited its success to "pursuing catalog title sales digitally."

Resident Evil 4 was already widely considered one of the best games in the series. When the original game released back in 2005, it set a new standard for the series, moving away from the fixed camera angles the series had been known for in favor of an over-the-shoulder perspective that the series still uses to this day. The game also cranked up the action elements, and added some of the most iconic villains of the series. Given the popularity of the game, there was a lot of pressure on Capcom to deliver a satisfying remake! Thankfully, the game was a critical success alongside being a commercial one.

Following the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, there has been no word on what's next for the series. Given the franchise's massive success for Capcom, it seems like a safe bet that a new game announcement shouldn't be too far away!

