Resident Evil 4 Remake Getting PlayStation VR2 Mode

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake will receive a new VR mode on PlayStation VR2. A trailer for the VR mode was revealed during today's PlayStation Showcase. Obviously, since the trailer isn't in VR, it's hard to get a good idea of how the game will take advantage of the PS VR2 headset, but the idea of playing the remake in VR should be pretty exciting. The original version of Resident Evil 4 received a VR version as well, so it seems only fitting that the remake should also get one. No release date has been announced at this time.

A trailer for the Resident Evil 4 VR Mode can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Condor One is en-route.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is currently in development for PlayStation VR2! pic.twitter.com/19D2JIcslW — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) May 24, 2023

The Resident Evil 4 remake released back in March, and has been a massive success for Capcom. The game sold more than three million copies in its first two days, and was one of Capcom's biggest success stories for its previous financial year. The game was a critical success as well, earning rave reviews that compared it positively to the original game. Considering that the 2005 version of Resident Evil 4 is often considered one of the greatest games in the series, as well as one of the best overall games ever made, that's pretty high praise!

Early indications suggest that PS VR2 has been struggling to find an audience since its release earlier this year. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has insisted that it's far too early to gauge how the headset has been selling, but games like Resident Evil 4 could help in that regard. Today's PlayStation Showcase featured a handful of VR games that could help generate more interest, but VR tends to be kind of a niche technology. The PS VR2's $549 price point costs more than the console itself, and some PlayStation fans might be hesitant to spend that kind of money. Hopefully PlayStation will continue giving players more incentives to check out the headset in the coming months!

Are you looking forward to the VR mode for the Resident Evil 4 remake? Will this give you more of an incentive to purchase the headset? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!