Resident Evil 4 Leak Seemingly Confirms DLC

A new leak tied to Capcom's recently released remake of Resident Evil 4 seems to have confirmed that DLC is already in the works. In recent years, nearly every new Resident Evil installment (including remakes) that has come about has eventually received post-launch content. And while Capcom has yet to confirm that this will again be true with RE4, it seems like files within the game itself have already suggested as much.

Spotted by a data miner named Gosetsu, the internal files of Resident Evil 4 happen to contain a mention for "Another Order". If you're not familiar with what this means, Another Order is the Japanese name of "Separate Ways", which was the additional campaign feature in the original Resident Evil 4. Separate Ways centered around the character Ada Wong and further fleshed out her own story throughout the events of RE4. Although Separate Ways isn't currently included with this new remake of Resident Evil 4, the fact that it's been referenced in the title's files teases that such an add-on could arrive down the road.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that we've heard about Separate Ways eventually coming to Resident Evil 4 in the form of DLC. Prior to the remake's release, a well-regarded Resident Evil leaker reported that Capcom was already working on the additional campaign to release in the future. It's still not known what this remade version of Separate Ways might end up looking like, but for those who were upset to see that the mode wasn't included in the base game, it looks like it shouldn't be left out for long.

Thanks to Gosetsu from the RE Wiki Discord, they managed to datamine Resident Evil 4 Remake and find evidence that "The Another Order", otherwise known as "Separate Ways" exists in the files.



Will we see this announcement in the near future?#RE4 #ResidentEvil4Remake pic.twitter.com/Em0jpeytBS — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 25, 2023

For the time being, Resident Evil 4 is now available to purchase and play across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. And if you've been playing Resident Evil 4 for yourself the past few days, what do you happen to think of this remake? Be sure to share your own impressions with me either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T The Gamer]