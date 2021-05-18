New Resident Evil 4 Remake Details Possibly Leaked

✖

Resident Evil 4 remains one of the most beloved games in the series, and reports of a remake have been circulating for some time. A wealth of new information regarding the remake seems to have leaked in a thread on Reddit. Most notably, the leaker claims that the game will be exclusive to next-gen platforms, and could be a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5. The rumor also suggests the game will feature the same voice actors from Resident Evil 2 Remake, will feature a mix between first and third-person elements, will be "semi-open world," have more content based on the Merchant and Chainsaw man, and will have ties to various games in the series, including the upcoming Netflix anime.

Readers should remember to take all of this with a grain of salt until Capcom makes some official announcements about the game. It's entirely possible that this is all bunk, or based on speculation! There's already been some debate about the authenticity of these statements. Prominent Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem addressed these rumors point by point on Twitter, sharing a healthy dose of skepticism, particularly about any sort of PlayStation exclusivity. A thread of his thoughts on the leaks begins in the Tweets embedded below.

(2/5)2. The original remake pre-reboot was NOT "exactly like the original", that I can say as a fact. Project did get a reboot as most know, they are taking RE:3's criticisms to heart.

3. RE:4's codename is "Chainsaw". but that's public knowledge at this point.

4. While Capcom do — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 17, 2021

For now, fans of Resident Evil 4 will just have to wait and see what ends up announced. As one of the biggest games in the franchise, Capcom will likely take its time delivering something that can truly live-up to the legacy of the original. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the franchise, so it's possible that the Resident Evil 4 remake could be officially unveiled at some point this year. Given the fact that Resident Evil Village just released this month, however, it's possible that it could be some time before anything gets announced.

