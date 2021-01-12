Resident Evil 4 Trends as Fans Celebrate the Game's 16th Anniversary
On January 11th, 2005, Resident Evil 4 forever changed Capcom's survival-horror franchise. Debuting on the Nintendo GameCube, the title saw Resident Evil 2's Leon S. Kennedy return in an all-new adventure. Gone were the tank-like controls that had long been a staple of the series, replaced instead with a new, over-the-shoulder perspective. Zombies were similarly dumped, in favor of faster Las Plagas-infected villagers. The game was an immediate hit, and has been ported to a plethora of platforms over the last 16 years. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to social media to share their favorite memories of Shinji Mikami's classic.
The game's impact is still felt to this day.
16 years have passed since the greatest game ever made was released. Happy 16th birthday, Resident Evil 4. pic.twitter.com/4LkIenyrbQ— Nin (@NinAmuro57) January 11, 2021
Even that GameCube cover art holds up!
Happy Birthday Resident Evil 4! #Happybirthdayre4 #RE4 pic.twitter.com/OJCK9j8OB6— Chase SwiftTalon (@ChaseSwiftTalon) January 12, 2021
It really is perfect as is...
I see Resident Evil 4 trending and I am reminded that they're planning to remake Resident Evil 4.
Resident Evil 4 is already excellent in modern day there's no reason to remake it— Festive Erick 🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@PBP1366) January 12, 2021
...but there are other good reasons we might not need a remake!
People not wanting a Resident Evil 4 remake because it's been re-released in every platform in a HD remaster, I just don't want a remake because I think I would cry until I died if I saw and heard a Regenerator in 4K with 3D audio in my headphones— kaz (@anderzonkaz) January 11, 2021
Resident Evil gave us some great new creatures.
Resident Evil 4 has one thing that scares me to death:
these things pic.twitter.com/QAMJKZXKr3— tsuchinoko (@the_tsuchinoko) January 12, 2021
That chainsaw enemy is still terrifying!
16 years ago my #1 game of all time was made. Resident Evil 4 is a flawless masterpiece and has paved the way for many of my fav survival horror games today. Will never forget long nights playing this with my cousin then going outside pretending I’m Leon. Greatest game ever pic.twitter.com/1JtFNoiuDo— ᴢᴇʀɢᴇ 🔮 (@itszergee) January 11, 2021
For many, it's a franchise favorite.
Yeah happy Anniversary RE4. It's RE4. We all love it. It's like the child who can do no wrong. I mean. .. it's Resident Evil 4. pic.twitter.com/rBdPB5Jl7u— Calvin Delaney (@CalcalCalvi) January 12, 2021
We were with you up until "5."
Resident evil 4 is trending so im taking this time to mention that 4 and 5 are the best. RE games. Ever.
Follow me for more hot takes.— Scrambledjoe (@scrambleminds25) January 12, 2021