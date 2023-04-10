Resident Evil 4 Remake's Mercenaries Mode is Missing Fan Favorite Characters

When Resident Evil 4 first released back in 2005, it had an unlockable Mercenaries mode featuring several important characters from the game. The Resident Evil 4 remake did not include the mode when it launched last month, but Capcom has since added it in a free update. The original version of Mercenaries had players start with Leon and then unlock several other characters, including Luis, Krauser, Hunk, Ada Wong, and Albert Wesker. Unfortunately, Mercenaries mode in the remake has removed the latter two characters, leaving Ada Wong and Wesker currently unavailable. As noted by Game Rant, datamines indicate they could be added at some point, however.

Unfortunately, Capcom has not commented on these absences. Ada Wong and Albert Wesker are two of the most iconic characters to ever appear in the Resident Evil series, so it's hard to imagine any reason that Capcom would not want them in the mode. It's possible there was some type of technical issue preventing their addition alongside the rest of the playable characters, or Capcom just might be holding them for release later, for one reason or another. For now, fans will just have to speculate until Capcom makes some kind of an announcement!

Albert Wesker is one of the main characters in the Resident Evil franchise, appearing in the very first game. When Wesker is first introduced to players, he appears to be a dedicated member of the STARS team, but by the end of the game, players find out his true motives. In the years since, Wesker has become the central antagonist in the series. Ada Wong would make her debut in Resident Evil 2, alongside Leon. Ada played a major role in the game, and returned alongside Leon in Resident Evil 4. Given their popularity and long association with the franchise, it's quite surprising that the two characters aren't available in the Resident Evil 4 remake's Mercenaries mode. Hopefully Capcom will clear things up in the near future!

Have you checked out the Resident Evil 4 remake yet? Would you like to see Wesker and Ada added to Mercenaries mode? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!