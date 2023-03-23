Resident Evil Fans are Celebrating the Franchise's 27th Anniversary

On March 22nd, 1996, the original Resident Evil released in Japan. Directed by Shinji Mikami, the game quickly became a must-own game for the original PlayStation. In the 27 years since, the franchise has become one of the most beloved in all of gaming, spawning seven direct sequels, multiple spin-offs, remakes, a bunch of movies, a Netflix live-action series, and even its own line of perfume. Given the franchise's popularity, it should come as little surprise that fans around the world have taken to social media to celebrate the occasion and share their love for the series!

Unfortunately, the original Resident Evil is not readily available on modern platforms, so players cannot experience the game the way it played 27 years ago. However, the game did receive a remake in 2001 for the Nintendo GameCube. That version has received some HD improvements over the years, and can be found on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For those that have never experienced the series, it's an excellent starting point, and it holds up quite well after all these years!

