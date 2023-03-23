Resident Evil Fans are Celebrating the Franchise's 27th Anniversary
On March 22nd, 1996, the original Resident Evil released in Japan. Directed by Shinji Mikami, the game quickly became a must-own game for the original PlayStation. In the 27 years since, the franchise has become one of the most beloved in all of gaming, spawning seven direct sequels, multiple spin-offs, remakes, a bunch of movies, a Netflix live-action series, and even its own line of perfume. Given the franchise's popularity, it should come as little surprise that fans around the world have taken to social media to celebrate the occasion and share their love for the series!
Unfortunately, the original Resident Evil is not readily available on modern platforms, so players cannot experience the game the way it played 27 years ago. However, the game did receive a remake in 2001 for the Nintendo GameCube. That version has received some HD improvements over the years, and can be found on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For those that have never experienced the series, it's an excellent starting point, and it holds up quite well after all these years!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Resident Evil!
The zombies look a bit scarier these days.
27 years, Happy Anniversary Resident Evil #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/wSx7rToOoe— Wolfwood (@mgdoberman) March 23, 2023
Spencer Mansion is still creepy after all these years.
happy anniversary resident evil ❣️ pic.twitter.com/iNP2axSP8I— fin (@redficld) March 22, 2023
That's a whole lot of Jill sandwiches!
Happy 27th anniversary to the game that started it all, Resident Evil! Thank you for all the amazing experiences, scares, and of course the Jill Sandwich! pic.twitter.com/JE2A4uURyQ— The Bun Next Door (@LilithDaMonster) March 22, 2023
Generations of gamers have shared the series with one another!
Happy 27th Anniversary to #ResisentEvil, my favorite gaming franchise ever!
I remember watching my Dad play the OG Resident Evil when I was only six years old. Now, I share this franchise with my own six year old son. Thank you for being such a huge part of my life, @RE_Games! pic.twitter.com/uxA6uQOmYz— Trent Cornell (Zirra: The Gaming Kaiju) (@ZirraTGK) March 22, 2023
It really is one of the best franchises in gaming.
27 years of the best video game franchise to ever exist!
Happy Anniversary Resident Evil!#ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/jeOk9paUIs— JAM (@FZEFireGod) March 22, 2023
It's never too late to get into the series!
Happy anniversary to resident evil 27 years!! I may have only gotten into This franchise 2 years ago but im completely in love with it. I cant wait for re4 remake aswell pic.twitter.com/yrwyjE7FoB— deep devil_RE (@Josh92173783) March 22, 2023
That Sienkiewicz box art still holds up.
Happy 27th Anniversary to #ResidentEvil— Sebastian Chiaccherella 🇦🇷🇮🇹 (@SebastianReikha) March 22, 2023
One of the greatest masterpieces of the survival horror genre. pic.twitter.com/441tLRZY3O
It's easy to imagine it lasting another 27 years!
Happy 27th anniversary to my favourite game series of all time @RE_Games Here's to another amazing 27 years 🥲 #residentevil— David (@Archangel543) March 22, 2023