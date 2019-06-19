Resident Evil Fans Instantly Recognize This Chinese Company’s Logo

Few things are as recognizable in gaming as the Umbrella Corporation logo. Fans of the long-running Resident Evil franchise know the classic red and white symbol all too well, because if it’s around, chances are there is something bad happening nearby and it doesn’t exactly bode well for people. The evil pharmaceutical conglomerate is at the heart of some rather shady business practices that results in, well… zombies. Needless to say, when a Chinese biotechnology company appears to have a similar logo to that of the Umbrella Corporation’s, fans begin to ponder.

Shanghai Ruilan Bao Hu San Biotech Limited is the name of a Chinese biotech company, and as pointed out by one Resident Evil fan, their logo is all too familiar. Instead of the red and white color scheme that fans of the horror series are used to, the company’s logo goes with a turquoise and white pallet, but the pattern is very much the same as that of the Umbrella Corporation’s logo. Check it out for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While one might think this could be a job done best in Photoshop, upon going to the company’s website, the logo is indeed real. As was noted by GetNews, fans were wondering if Shanghai is the real Raccoon City, or maybe that the company’s president just happens to be a fan of the Resident Evil series. Either way, it’s always fun when the logo appears in real life because you never know what may come of it.

In other news, it was recently revealed that both Resident Evil 5 and 6 are making their way to the Nintendo Switch, which you can read all about right here. The Resident Evil 2 remake has been a hit since its release earlier this year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe that companies intentionally use the Umbrella Corporation logo to get a rise out of people? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Kotaku.