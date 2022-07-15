Resident Evil Fans Mock Netflix Show for Referencing COVID, Elon Musk, and More

Netflix's Resident Evil was released today and it's getting a lot of ridicule from viewers for how much it awkwardly leverages a bunch of real-world topics. The Resident Evil games are very clearly set in a fictional universe with all kinds of in-universe brands, made-up politicians, and more. Although there are definitely some lines that can be drawn to potential inspirations, Capcom has been careful not to break the illusion that this is all very elevated and not meant to be grounded in any kind of reality. After all, the series features zombie dogs, a small Victorian boy who claims to be an adult man, and a soldier who punches a giant boulder out of his way. It's all very goofy, but the new show takes itself a bit more seriously.

Many are mocking the show for its awkward writing, in particular for how it jams in references to COVID and things like PornHub. Resident Evil establishes the games are canon to the TV show and puts unique spins on some of their events, but it also tries to find ways to relate things to real life. Umbrella is unfavorably compared to companies like Apple and Google, COVID is mentioned in relation to the T-Virus, and more. It's all a bit weird and feels jarring both for fans of the games, but also newcomers. It's not inserted very subtly and feels like it's done to feel more relevant, but feels incredibly forced. Nonethless, fans have been using that as ammo against the show.

Netflix's Resident Evil has gotten mixed reviews thus far. ComicBook.com gave it a 3.5/5, coming away with mixed, but generally positive feelings about the show and its potential for future seasons. The show also has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score for any Resident Evil project in years. It's not exactly a high bar, but the show definitely has some strengths, even if it has some stuff that's easy to make fun of. You can keep scrolling to see some of the things people are mocking Resident Evil for.