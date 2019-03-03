‘Resident Evil’ Games Cost More On Nintendo Switch

Three classic Resident Evil games are coming to Nintendo Switch on May 21, where they will cost more than they have on other platforms.

Last month, Capcom announced that a trio of Resident Evil games — Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 — were being ported to the Switch in May. However, at the time, there was no word of their pricing.

Resident Evil 0, 1, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch eShop on May 21! Play all three masterpieces anywhere, such as:

– On trains 🚆

– During mansion tours 🏰

– Across the European countryside 🌄 Pre-orders start on Feb 28! pic.twitter.com/BCzatyoUhU — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2019

Now, in case you don’t know, it’s been a common occurrence for games to cost more on Nintendo Switch than other platforms. Not every game, but many of them. This is often referred to as the “Nintendo Switch tax.”

So, if you want to play any of the classic survival-horror titles on the Nintendo console, you will need to fork over $10 more than usually for each game. Where each remaster costs $20 on other systems, on the Switch, they will cost $30 each. In case you don’t have your handy-dandy calculator on you: that’s an extra $30 if you buy the trio of remasters on the Switch. In other words, you’re basically paying for four of them, but getting three.

Making this worse is the fact that Capcom isn’t even selling all of the games physically. See, more often than not the Switch price hike is a result of releasing a game physically on the system. It costs more to release games on Switch at retail, and so this is passed onto the consumer. But this isn’t what’s happening here.

Only, Resident Evil 0 will be available at retail, the other two won’t be. So, it’s not very clear why Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil cost the same, but they do.

$10 extra a game may not seem like a lot of money, but when you consider this is something Switch fans deal with multiple times year, it starts to add up.

