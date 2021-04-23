Resident Evil Village Players Shouldn't Let Lady Dimitrescu Step on Them

Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu has captivated fans since Capcom revealed the character earlier this year. At 9'6 and with a 17.3-inch shoe size, the villain is an intimidating foe. Of course, that shoe size has prompted many questions about what might happen if the character were to hypothetically step on someone's face. Well, that question has now been answered thanks to YouTuber Kyle Hill. Hill has produced a new video sponsored by Capcom showcasing just how deadly it would be if the lady of Dimitrescu Castle were to step on an opponent! The video can be found at the top of this page.

In the video, Hill takes a scientific approach to the question. Hill estimates Lady Dimitrescu's BMI to be between 24 and 26, which he then uses to estimate her weight as 450 pounds. Of course, Lady Dimitrescu wears heels in the game. Hill estimates that those heels would be capable of 48 million pascals of pressure. To demonstrate what that would be capable of, Hill rigs up a pulley system with a rough approximation of the character's weight. Using ballistics gel in place of human flesh, a simulated heel pierces right through. Hill then swaps out the gel for a coconut, which immediately smashes open. The results aren't too pretty!

All in all, the video is both informative and amusing. The fact that this is a sponsored video from Capcom shows it is well aware of the fascination that certain fans online have with Lady Dimitrescu. The publisher seems to have leaned into that fact in a very big way over the last few weeks, using the character to market the game. The whole thing is very surprising, and it just might be one of the most amusing marketing approaches there's ever been for a video game. It will be interesting to see if the character's popularity continues once the game releases, but fans won't have to wait much longer to find out!

Resident Evil Village will release May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Hill's video? Are you surprised by all the interest surrounding Lady Dimitrescu? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!