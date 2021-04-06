Resident Evil Village Finally Reveals Lady Dimitrescu’s Shoe Size

✖

Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu will tower over players when the game launches next month, with an impressive height of 9'6. Capcom revealed that fact earlier this year, but fans are eager to know a lot more about the game's new villain. IGN asked Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Takano to give fans a bit more info, asking how big the character's shoes are. The answer is pretty surprising: 17.3 inches, or 44 centimeters! At that size, it seems Lady Dimitrescu probably isn't shopping for loafers in any traditional store. Hopefully, there's a custom cobbler or shoe-maker based somewhere around Dimitrescu Castle!

For those unfamiliar with the character, Lady Dimitrescu is one of the major new antagonists that will debut in Resident Evil Village. It seems the character and her daughters will provide a strong threat for players, but that hasn't stopped Lady Dimitrescu from becoming a huge hit online, inspiring a plethora of cosplay and fan art. Capcom has clearly taken notice of her popularity, using her to market the game through life-size standees. While the character has already proven to be the breakout star of the upcoming game, it will be interesting to see whether or not the love affair will continue once players are forced to actually deal with her!

Resident Evil Village is the eighth main series entry in the franchise, picking up a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Capcom has not revealed a lot of information about the game's storyline at this time, but it seems that Lady Dimitrescu will answer to someone named Mother Miranda, a character that has not been officially unveiled yet. Frequent series protagonist Chris Redfield also seems to be one of the game's main villains, adding a bit of mystery. Fortunately, the game is just over a month away as of this writing, so fans will be able to get answers about the plot (and Lady Dimitrescu) very soon.

Resident Evil Village will release May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Lady Dimitrescu's shoe size? Are you surprised by all the interest surrounding the character? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!