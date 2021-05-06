Resident Evil Village Launch Trailer Released

✖

Resident Evil Village developer and publisher Capcom has released one final trailer, its launch trailer, before the highly anticipated video game releases tomorrow, May 7th, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. The trailer itself is relatively short, and largely includes characters and environments we have seen before in previous trailers, but it is still notably creepy and speaking. This is a Resident Evil video game, after all.

If you are looking for an idea of what to expect when picking up the video game tomorrow, reviews for Resident Evil Village went up yesterday and were largely positive. You can check out the new launch trailer for Resident Evil Village yourself below:

Venture into the beautiful, yet terrifying village, and unravel all of its dark secrets when #REVillage launches tomorrow on May 7th, for PS5, PS4, XSX|S, X1, Steam, and Stadia! pic.twitter.com/0nvcPMe0BS — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) May 6, 2021

"Given how many Resident Evil games there are, you could take literally any singular point from Village and find something from the past to connect it to," ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon wrote in his own review, "but it’s evident when Village takes measures to step out on its own and come up with truly innovative scenarios for players to engage with. It owes a lot of that to its act-like structure comprised of the core villains revealed before release. Segmenting the game the way Village does allows for distinctly different experiences and locales to all be bundled into one eclectic package that’ll guarantee at least one or two satisfying segments for all kinds of players."

As noted above, Resident Evil Village is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC later this week on Friday, May 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil video game right here.

Are you excited to check out Resident Evil Village when it releases tomorrow? What do you think about what we have heard and seen about the latest and greatest Resident Evil title so far?