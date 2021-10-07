New Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Poster Released

The upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set to release in theaters on November 24th and released its very first full-length trailer today, in case you missed it, and it is absolutely full of little Easter eggs and references to the video game franchise. But in addition to the trailer, the movie directed by Johannes Roberts also shared a new poster that is sure to excite longtime fans.

In general, the poster itself has far fewer direct homages or references to the video games, but it is striking regardless. The Raccoon Police Department (RPD) building is shadowed in the background while a torn, bloody red-and-white umbrella sits on the street in the foreground. There are no monsters or zombies present, but the umbrella does a good job hinting at what could possibly be going on in the city. You can check out the new poster for yourself, as shared to Twitter by the official account for the upcoming reboot, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fear is contagious. 🚨 #ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity, exclusively in movie theaters November 24. Trailer out NOW! pic.twitter.com/RzXXnClZ0P — Resident Evil (@ResidentEvil) October 7, 2021

Here’s the synopsis for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, in case you missed it:

“Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

As noted above, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to release on November 24th. The movie was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Nathan Dales as Brad Vickers, Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, and Neal McDonough as Dr. William Birkin. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the upcoming Resident Evil movie so far? Is the new poster for the reboot something that gets you hyped to check it out? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!