Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Released

The upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, has officially released its first full-length trailer, and it reveals how all of the characters get involved with the outbreak in Raccoon City as well as offering the first significant look at what sort of references and callbacks the movie might make to the video game franchise. The film is set to release in theaters on November 24th, so there is not long to wait to see even more.

The fact that the first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City includes a number of direct-from-the-games references shouldn’t be terribly surprising considering director Johannes Roberts previously indicated that the reason for the reboot, at least for him, was to bring it more in line with the video games. “I wanted to go back to the horror of it all,” Roberts previously said when discussing the fact that the movie was a reboot. “I wanted scares and atmosphere rather than full-on action. I think fans of the game felt the same – they wanted to see the iconic characters and locations and feel that the movie was more in line with the Resident Evil game world so that’s really why we chose to go in that direction.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ResidentEvil/status/1446135477124288516

Here’s the synopsis for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, in case you missed it:

“Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

As noted above, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to release on November 24th. The movie was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Nathan Dales as Brad Vickers, Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, and Neal McDonough as Dr. William Birkin. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the upcoming Resident Evil movie so far? Does the new trailer do anything to convince you to check it out when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!