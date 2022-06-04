Return to Dark Tower Roleplaying Game Announced

✖

A crowdfunding campaign for a tabletop RPG based on the popular Return to Dark Tower board game went live this week. Return to Dark Tower Fantasy Roleplaying Game is a new TTRPG set in the world of Return to Dark Tower, the fantasy board game published by Restoration Games earlier this year. Return to Dark Tower Fantasy Roleplaying Game is published by 9th Level Games and uses the publisher's MAZES Roleplaying System as its primary game engine. The game places players in a one-year campaign where their characters attempt to stop an Adversary's plots and schemes before the Final Battle.

Return to Dark Tower Fantasy Roleplaying Game players will create two characters – a Hero and a Companion. Players will choose which one of their characters to play as based on the Quest. Each Quest has one of two aims – either players are attempting to gain some sort of resource for the Final Battle, or they're attempting to foil an Adversary's plot. Over the course of the game, players only roll one kind of dice, which determines the outcome for all checks.

Funded via Kickstarter back in 2020, Return to Dark Tower is a sequel to the popular 1980s board game Dark Tower, which served as both an area control and RPG-style game. Like the original game, Return to Dark Tower came with a massive electronic tower that served as both an in-game prop and timer. The Kickstarter for Return to Dark Tower raised over $4MM and was successfully released earlier this year.

Backers of Return to Dark Tower Fantasy Roleplaying Game will receive a digital copy of the game for $25 and a physical copy of the game (which includes a cardboard version of the titular Dark Tower) for $50. The game is expected to be released in May 2023. As of press time, the Kickstarter has already raised $70,000 and has met its initial funding goal.